Monday marks deadline to register for Florida primary election next month

ORLANDO, Fla. — Voters in Florida should be aware of an important deadline.

Monday marks the deadline for voters in Florida to register for the primary election next month.

The Aug. 20 ballot will feature partisan primary races for the U.S. Senate, as well as some congressional and legislative races.

There will also be several local races open to all voters.

Monday is also the deadline to file to switch political parties.

