Mayor of Orange County gives update on Hurricane Helene

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Mayor Jerry Demings is giving Orange County residents another update on Hurricane Helene.

The mayor’s office said he will discuss the county’s ongoing preparations and readiness for the storm.

Demings will be joined by Orange County Emergency Management officials.

Orlando Utilities Commission, Duke Energy, and Orange County Public Schools representatives will also be on hand.

The briefing will be held at Orange County Emergency Operations Center in Winter Park.

