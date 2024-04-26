Marion County deputies ask for help finding woman reported missing under ‘suspicious circumstances’

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County are looking for a Paisley woman who has been missing for nearly a week.

According to the sheriff’s office, 27-year-old Ashley Marie Sutton was last known to be living with her boyfriend in the area of 21075 SE Highway 42 in Umatilla.

Deputies say Sutton’s family and friends have been unable to get in touch with her since April 19, which they say is unusual for her.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sutton’s family and friends told them she typically stays in constant contact with them.

Deputies noted there were other “suspicious circumstances” surrounding Sutton’s disappearance.

Sutton is described as a 5-foot-8-inch tall white woman weighing approximately 100 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Marion County deputies are asking anyone with information that may help them locate Sutton to call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-7867.

Crime Stoppers callers can remain anonymous and could become eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information provided leads directly to an arrest

