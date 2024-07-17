Man found shot and killed in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Orange County after a man was shot and killed, deputies said.

On Tuesday, around 9:35 p.m. deputies responded to the 600 block of Towne Square Way regarding a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in 30s who had been shot.

Read: Trump assassination attempt: Photos show cellphone, transmitter found next to shooter’s body

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

No other information on what led up to the shooting or the suspect has been released at this time.

Read: 9 Investigates confirms stolen Florida Patient data published to dark web

Deputies said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

WFTV will bring you any updates on this incident when we receive them.

Read: Sheriff: Deputies shoot man who was holding metal rod, acting erratically at gas station near I-4

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group