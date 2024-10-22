Local

Man accused of shooting, killing his wife at Lake Underhill shopping plaza, police say

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Man accused of shooting, killing his wife at Lake Underhill shopping plaza, police say A Florida man was arrested after shooting and killing his wife, according to the Orlando Police Department. (WFTV)

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested after shooting and killing his wife, according to the Orlando Police Department.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

8:20 p.m. Update:

The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the commercial plaza located within the 5800 block of Lake Underhill Road in reference to a shooting.

Officers said they found a female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Read: New court filings give more details about death of Orange County Lieutenant Ellie Shea

Witnesses said the suspect was the victim’s husband and fled the scene in a vehicle.

OPD said Armando Verdecia Carralero, 54, was quickly identified as a suspect and the information was released to other Florida agencies.

Police said Carralero was found by the Indian River Sheriff’s Office and was taken into custody without incident.

Read: Local middle school, Boys & Girls Club employee accused of child pornography possession

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old, Yuneisy Labrada Rodriguez.

Police said Carralero is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm.

OPD said they are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.

2: 30 p.m. Update:

The Orlando Police Department said at 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a reported medical emergency near Lake Underhill Road and South Semoran Boulevard.

Officers said, when they arrived at the scene, they found a dead adult female.

The police department said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Previous:

The Orlando Police Department is investigating a scene at Lake Underhill Road and South Semoran Boulevard.

Channel 9 reporter said there is a large police presence at the shopping center near South Semoran Boulevard.

Read: Local middle school, Boys & Girls Club employee accused of child pornography possession

Channel 9 is working on gathering more information.

See the map of the scene below.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


©2024 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!