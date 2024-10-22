Man accused of shooting, killing his wife at Lake Underhill shopping plaza, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested after shooting and killing his wife, according to the Orlando Police Department.
8:20 p.m. Update:
The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the commercial plaza located within the 5800 block of Lake Underhill Road in reference to a shooting.
Officers said they found a female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Witnesses said the suspect was the victim’s husband and fled the scene in a vehicle.
OPD said Armando Verdecia Carralero, 54, was quickly identified as a suspect and the information was released to other Florida agencies.
Police said Carralero was found by the Indian River Sheriff’s Office and was taken into custody without incident.
The victim has been identified as 44-year-old, Yuneisy Labrada Rodriguez.
Police said Carralero is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm.
OPD said they are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.
2: 30 p.m. Update:
The Orlando Police Department said at 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a reported medical emergency near Lake Underhill Road and South Semoran Boulevard.
Officers said, when they arrived at the scene, they found a dead adult female.
The police department said this is an active and ongoing investigation.
