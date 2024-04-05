Madeline Soto case: Medical Examiner’s Office says it can’t release autopsy report

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Medical Examiner’s Office said Thursday that it cannot release its report on Madeline Soto’s autopsy, which reveals her cause of death.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said the report is “confidential and exempt” from being publicly released because it involves a “minor whose death was related to an act of domestic violence.”

Deputies found the missing 13-year-old girl’s body March 1 in a wooded area in rural Osceola County.

No one has been arrested in connection with her death.

Deputies named Stephan Sterns -- Soto’s mother’s boyfriend -- the prime suspect in the girl’s disappearance days before her body was found.

On March 12, the State Attorney’s Office filed 60 new charges against Sterns, including multiple counts of sexual battery with a child and lewd or lascivious molestation.

Channel 9 has obtained the 911 call that Soto’s mother made to report that the girl was missing.

