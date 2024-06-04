Madeline Soto: Bodycam videos show Stephan Sterns’ 1st interactions with deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 on Monday obtained body-worn camera videos of Orange County deputies’ first interaction with Stephan Sterns after Madeline Soto’s disappearance.

The videos -- from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office -- were recorded the evening when Sterns and Madeline Soto’s mother, Jenn Soto, reported the 13-year-old missing.

Video shows the pair in the lobby of the tax office where Jenn Soto worked as they described to detectives what the girl was last seen wearing.

Jennifer Soto appears worried in the videos.

Sterns is seen standing, not making much eye contact with detectives.

He is seen crossing his arms and providing investigators with details when asked.

Sterns told them that he dropped Madeline Soto off at a church near her school because she was embarrassed by the condition of his car.

Detectives later described that story as false.

“She was walking in that direction,” Sterns could be heard saying. “She was looking through her backpack. I thought she was looking for headphones. She went in that direction. Looked the same as any other morning.”

Other video shows dogs searching for her scent in the church parking lot without any luck.

Investigators said Sterns killed Madeline Soto before school in late February.

They said Sterns dumped the girl’s belongings in a dumpster, drove her body to a rural area near St. Cloud, where he dumped her body.

