Low-pressure system could show tropical formation in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking an area of disturbance that could become our next named storm.

The new low-pressure area should form in the Atlantic over the next few days.

The area will then have a 20% chance of tropical development by the weekend.

Read: Florida begins disaster-preparedness sales tax holiday

If the area becomes a named storm, it will be called Francine.

It’s still too soon to know where the system will go.

Watch: Action 9: How to prepare before the storm

Despite the potential storm development, the Atlantic Bason remains quiet overall.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group