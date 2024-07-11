Low-pressure area near Florida shows flare-up activity as chance of development remains low

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring an area of low pressure off the coast of Florida.

The large area of rain has a 10% chance of developing over the next few days.

It raises a slight concern because any time you get a low-pressure area like this over warm water, like the Gulf Stream, it could show tropical development.

Areas like this could spin up quickly into a tropical depression or tropical storm.

The window for development is very small, but the rain area is nearly as large as Florida.

Satellite data also shows a flare-up in the area Thursday morning, which is causing more attrition from storm trackers.

The extra activity off the coast is drawing more rain into our area over the next few days.

There are currently no other tropical disturbances being monitored in the Atlantic.

