Low-pressure area could develop in Caribbean over the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to monitor the tropics with 4 and a half weeks left in the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The remnants of Oscar continue to move away and out into the open Atlantic.

More attention is now focused on the south of Florida.

A low-pressure system in the western Caribbean is working to develop over the next week.

A lot of rain will start building over the weekend.

We are still waiting to see if anything will develop.

