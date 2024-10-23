Low-pressure area could develop in Caribbean over the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to monitor the tropics with 4 and a half weeks left in the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The remnants of Oscar continue to move away and out into the open Atlantic.

More attention is now focused on the south of Florida.

Read: American Red Cross: Help people affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene

A low-pressure system in the western Caribbean is working to develop over the next week.

A lot of rain will start building over the weekend.

Read: Operation Blue Roof applications open after Hurricane Milton

We are still waiting to see if anything will develop.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:





©2024 Cox Media Group