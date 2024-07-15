Local deputies sent to the RNC for reinforcements

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office sent 50 OCSO’s Emergency Response Team members to the Republican National Convention.

Fifty deputies have arrived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to ensure safety and security at the RNC this week.

“We’re committed to supporting other agencies in times of need,” the sheriff’s office said.

OCSO said the deputies have specialized training in crowd management and large-scale event operations.

The sheriff’s office said the team is prepared to uphold the highest safety standards.

Fifty dedicated members of OCSO's Emergency Response Team (ERT) have arrived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to ensure safety and security at the Republican National Convention this week. With specialized training in crowd management and large-scale event operations, they're prepared to… pic.twitter.com/ftTKrf1mfj — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) July 14, 2024

