Election 2024: Polling locations open around Central Florida for Election Day (live updates)

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

Polling locations open around Central Florida for Election Day Floridians from across the state will cast their ballots Tuesday in the 2024 election. (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla — Floridians from across the state will cast their ballots Tuesday in the 2024 general election. Read live updates below:

9:30 a.m. update:

Whether a voter lives in Pensacola, Ocala or Key West, everyone who heads to the voting booth (or submits their ballot by mail) in the Sunshine State this fall will have six questions they’ll have to answer.

Two of the six proposed constitutional amendments – on marijuana and abortion -- are well known, with plenty of advertising from groups supporting and opposing them.

Here’s a guide to all six questions:

8:30 a.m. update:

After many voters cast their ballots, they receive a variation of an “I Voted” sticker. That simple label could get you free stuff.

Here are some of the freebies you can get with your ‘I Voted’ stickers:

7:30 a.m. update:

Polling locations in our area are up and running, but some election leaders are unsure about the Election Day turnout.

This is because well over 50% of registered voters in all of Central Florida have already voted.

We have seen historic turnout for mail-in voting and early voting leading up to Election Day.

With so many enthusiastic voters turning out early, we could see lower-than-normal turnout at polling sites on Tuesday.

Regardless of the turnout, local election leaders say they are ready.

6:30 a.m. update:

Thousands of people around Central Florida are waking up Tuesday morning and preparing to cast their vote in the 2024 Primary Election.

Voters will decide on national candidates and other state and local races.

Polling locations around Florida are set to open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Eyewitness News This Morning has live coverage of this important day and is breaking down what to expect as you head out to vote.

