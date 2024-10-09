LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Milton remains at a powerful Cat. 5 storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologists in Severe Weather Center 9 are tracking Hurricane Milton as it approaches Florida.

See our latest updates below:

TIMELINE: Florida prepares for Hurricane Milton as it restrengthens to a Cat. 5 storm

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 97 Hurricane Milton remains a powerful Cat. 5 storm Milton remains a powerful Category 5 major hurricane with winds of 160 mph. (WFTV Staff/WFTV)

Milton remains a powerful Category 5 hurricane as it moves toward Florida.

The 11 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center indicates that Milton will be an intense Category 5 major hurricane with winds of 160 mph.

Milton is expected to weaken some as it approaches the state on Wednesday, but it is highly likely it will be a major hurricane at landfall.

The updated track shows Milton making landfall somewhere between the Tampa Bay area and the Suncoast early Thursday morning. It is then expected to track across Central Florida overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Read: Which Central Florida counties have issued mandatory evacuations?

A portion of the West Coast is likely to experience a major hurricane strike. Catastrophic storm surges, hurricane-force winds, and flooding rains are all likely.

Milton will have significant impacts on Central Florida. Hurricane-force winds over 74 mph, flooding rainfall of 8-14 inches, and a few tornadoes are becoming likely.

Stay with Channel 9 for updates on Milton.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Hurricane Milton Possible Storm Surge The worst surge will likely arrive Thursday afternoon during high tide.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group