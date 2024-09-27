Local

LIVE UPDATES: Crews assess damage after devastating impact of Hurricane Helene in Florida

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

Helene moving rapidly through Georgia after slamming Florida’s Big Bend Hurricane Helene is rapidly moving north through Central Georgia.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 has crews around Florida covering the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

9:30 a.m. update:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is giving an update Friday morning on Florida’s response after Hurricane Helene slammed the state.

Watch DeSantis’ full news conference here:

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie joined DeSantis at the event.

8:40 a.m. update:

First responders in Florida came across an active house fire while navigating Hurricane Helene floodwaters by boat.

Watch: Florida crews respond to house fire during flooding from Hurricane Helene

Crews from the South Pasadena Fire Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office found the scene while responding to water rescues.

Crews said they have been responding to as many emergency calls as possible.

7:50 a.m. update:

ABC News is reporting six people have died as a direct result of Hurricane Helene.

Officials have reported one death in Florida, four in Georgia, and one in North Carolina.

First responders are still actively looking for additional victims.

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis talks to WFTV about financial impact of Hurricane Helene Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis talks to WFTV about financial impact of Hurricane Helene (WFTV.com News Staff)

7:25 a.m. update:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to give an update Friday morning in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

DeSantis is planning to hold a news conference at 9 a.m. from the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

We will have live coverage of DeSantis’s news conference on Channel 9 and wftv.com.

6:35 a.m. update:

Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring a new area of disturbance in the Caribbean that could develop into a tropical system.

The National Hurricane Center says the low-pressure area has a less than 40% chance of development over the next week.

Hurricane Helene moving rapidly through Georgia after slamming Florida’s Big Bend

It’s still too soon to know where the system could go or how strong it could be if it becomes a named storm.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all tropical activity and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

5:45 a.m. update:

Helene weakened to a strong tropical storm Friday morning.

Helene is moving farther inland over Georgia. The center of the storm is around nine miles from Atlanta.

Coastal areas of Georgia are still seeing life-threatening storm surges, strong winds and heavy rains.

Strong and fast-moving outer rain bands from Helene are still moving through parts of Central Florida.

4:55 a.m. update:

Hurricane Helene is rapidly moving north through Central Georgia.

It’s still unclear the extent of the damage that was left behind after Helene made landfall in Florida overnight.

Helene continues to produce hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall.

A weather station at the University of Georgia reported 77 mph wind gusts Friday morning.

Read: Hurricane evacuation: Helpful apps for finding gas, hotel rooms, traffic routes

Eyewitness News This Morning has live coverage of Helene’s aftermath on Channel 9.

Original report:

Helene has made landfall in the Florida Big Bend as a Category 4 major hurricane.

The storm made landfall just east of the mouth of the Aucilla River.

Image 1 of 17

Florida First Responders respond to Hurricane Helene Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (WFTV)

This is 10 miles west-southwest of Perry.

Winds are at 140 mph with a minimum pressure of 938 MB.

Watch: Utility companies across Central Florida brace for Helene

This is the strongest hurricane to hit the Big Bend area in recorded history.

TIMELINE: Hurricane Helene updates Sept. 26

Hurricane Helene makes landfall in the Big Bend The storm made landfall just east of the mouth of the Aucilla River. This is 10 miles west-southwest of Perry. (WFTV)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!