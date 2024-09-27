LIVE UPDATES: Crews assess damage after devastating impact of Hurricane Helene in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 has crews around Florida covering the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

9:30 a.m. update:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is giving an update Friday morning on Florida’s response after Hurricane Helene slammed the state.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie joined DeSantis at the event.

8:40 a.m. update:

First responders in Florida came across an active house fire while navigating Hurricane Helene floodwaters by boat.

Crews from the South Pasadena Fire Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office found the scene while responding to water rescues.

Crews said they have been responding to as many emergency calls as possible.

7:50 a.m. update:

ABC News is reporting six people have died as a direct result of Hurricane Helene.

Officials have reported one death in Florida, four in Georgia, and one in North Carolina.

First responders are still actively looking for additional victims.

7:25 a.m. update:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to give an update Friday morning in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

DeSantis is planning to hold a news conference at 9 a.m. from the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

6:35 a.m. update:

Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring a new area of disturbance in the Caribbean that could develop into a tropical system.

The National Hurricane Center says the low-pressure area has a less than 40% chance of development over the next week.

It’s still too soon to know where the system could go or how strong it could be if it becomes a named storm.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all tropical activity and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

5:45 a.m. update:

Helene weakened to a strong tropical storm Friday morning.

Helene is moving farther inland over Georgia. The center of the storm is around nine miles from Atlanta.

5am EDT Friday Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Helene:



Catastrophic, life-threatening, record-breaking flash & urban flooding. As Helene continues moving inland, damaging wind gusts will continue, particularly over high terrain southern Appalachians.

Coastal areas of Georgia are still seeing life-threatening storm surges, strong winds and heavy rains.

Strong and fast-moving outer rain bands from Helene are still moving through parts of Central Florida.

4:55 a.m. update:

Hurricane Helene is rapidly moving north through Central Georgia.

It’s still unclear the extent of the damage that was left behind after Helene made landfall in Florida overnight.

4am EDT Friday Tropical Cyclone Update on #Hurricane #Helene:



Heavy rainfall & strong winds to hurricane force, especially in gusts, continue to occur in Georgia.



Heavy rainfall & strong winds to hurricane force, especially in gusts, continue to occur in Georgia.

This will be the last hourly position update on Helene.

Helene continues to produce hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall.

A weather station at the University of Georgia reported 77 mph wind gusts Friday morning.

Original report:

Helene has made landfall in the Florida Big Bend as a Category 4 major hurricane.

The storm made landfall just east of the mouth of the Aucilla River.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Florida First Responders respond to Hurricane Helene Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (WFTV)

This is 10 miles west-southwest of Perry.

Winds are at 140 mph with a minimum pressure of 938 MB.

This is the strongest hurricane to hit the Big Bend area in recorded history.

Hurricane Helene makes landfall in the Big Bend The storm made landfall just east of the mouth of the Aucilla River. This is 10 miles west-southwest of Perry. (WFTV)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

