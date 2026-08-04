Leesburg police sergeant dies suddenly after more than two decades of service

LEESBURG, Fla. — The Leesburg Police Department is mourning the sudden loss of one of its longtime leaders.

According to the department, Sgt. John Hollowell died suddenly Monday morning in Ocala. He was 24 years into his career with the agency.

Hollowell joined the Leesburg Police Department on Oct. 17, 2002, after serving in the United States Army.

During his career, he served in a variety of roles, including K-9 handler, SWAT officer, Task Force Officer and criminal investigator.

In August 2024, he became the patrol sergeant for Squad 3.

The department said Hollowell received multiple awards and commendations throughout his career for his service to the community.

In a statement, the department described Hollowell as “a courageous leader” who was well-loved by his fellow officers and staff.

Officials also remembered him as a devoted husband to his wife, Carla, and a dedicated father to their children, Chase and Abigail.

“While Sergeant Hollowell ended his journey on earth yesterday, his legacy will continue on through the officers he mentored and the family he so deeply loved,” the department said.

The Leesburg Police Department asked the community to keep Hollowell’s family, friends and colleagues in their thoughts during this difficult time.

The cause of Hollowell’s death has not been released.

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