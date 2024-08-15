News

Lake Mary wins first game of Little League World Series

Lake Mary Little League (WFTV)

Update:

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Lake Mary Little League won the first game of the Little League World Series on Wednesday.

The score was 2-1.

Lake Mary advances to the next round match-up on Friday.

Previous story:

Lake Mary Little League, representing the Southeast region, is set to make its LLWS debut tonight against Sioux Falls, South Dakota, representing the Midwest region.

This is Lake Mary Little League’s first appearance at the LLWS, and the fourth team ever to come from the Central Florida area.

Lake Mary went undefeated in their Regional Tournament before the LLWS.

The first pitch for the first-round matchup is at 7:00 p.m. in Williamsport, Pa.

