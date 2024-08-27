Lake Mary All-Stars return to ‘hero’s welcome’ as community gathers outside of sports complex

LAKE MARY, Fla. — The Lake Mary All-Stars returned to their home field one day after winning the Little League World Series Championship against Chinese Taipei.

Channel 9 Anchor Greg Warmoth road the bus with the team from Orlando International Airport to the Lake Mary Sports Complex, and Channel 9 crews were also there waiting as that bus came in.

A crowd of close to a hundred people greeted the team with banners signs and balloons at the Lake Mary Sports Complex for the impromptu homecoming.

One by one, the 12-person team filed off the bus to high-five and signed autographs in the crowd.

The celebrity homecoming is just one of many ways the community is now rallying around the team.

“Banners are in the works and were going to hang them all over the city,” said Bryan Nipe, Lake Mary’s Director of Parks and Recreation and Economic Development.

Nipe said the city will soon share more details about a parade planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. in downtown Lake Mary.

According to Nipe, Lake Mary’s City Hall is fielding calls from people across Florida who want to support that parade.

“A lot of people really want to be involved with good reason in our community. A lot of organizations are reaching out, seeing how they could be a part of it,” said Nipe.

Many of the All-Stars are also Seminole County School District Students.

At least three players attend Markham Woods Middle School, where posters and balloons will be hung to welcome students back to campus.

A spokesperson for the school district said the All-Stars will be honored at an upcoming school board meeting, and the school is currently working on that plan.

