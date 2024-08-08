Kissimmee police officer relived of duty after 2023 indictment over use-of-force incident

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Kissimmee police officer was relieved of duty Wednesday after having been indicted by a grand jury Thursday following an investigation into a 2023 use-of-force incident.

9 Investigates told you last year about Andrew Baseggio when he was suspended for kneeing a man in the face. The incident was recorded by a body-worn camera.

The Kissimmee Police Department suspended him, but he returned to work. Now, the state has done its own investigation.

Court records show that Baseggio formally charged with felony battery, two counts of tampering with a witness, official misconduct, solicitation for perjury and misdemeanor battery.

There is also evidence that Baseggio spoke with witnesses about their testimony during the use of force investigation and wrote a falsified report to avoid an internal affairs investigation.

The charges stem from an April 22, 2023, incident during which Baseggio responded to a home on Brack Street in reference to a disturbance.

“Baseggio entered the home without a warrant and used force that was not consistent with Kissimmee Police Department’s use of force policy to take a man into custody, resulting in serious bodily injury to the man,” the State Attorney’s Office said in a news release. “The state presented sufficient evidence to a grand jury to secure a six-count indictment against Officer Baseggio.”

Baseggio surrendered at the Osceola County Jail on Tuesday.

“We apply the law equally to everyone,” State Attorney Andrew Bain said. “Most law enforcement officers work tirelessly to protect and serve our community, but when one breaks the law, they will be held to the same standard as everyone else.”

