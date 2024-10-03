The Kia Center to host 2028 March Madness tournament

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Kia Center will be hosting the First and Second rounds of the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Championship

The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, also known as “March Madness,” will return to Orlando in 2028 co-hosted by UCF.

Orlando previously hosted First and Second Round games in 2023, 2017, and 2014 and 2004.

“As the nation’s premier sports destination, we’re looking forward to welcoming student-athletes and fans from around the country to downtown Orlando for NCAA March Madness,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. “We can’t wait to continue to showcase our vibrant community on the national stage and attract even more visitors to our region.”

The Kia Center was one of more than 1000 bids submitted by schools, sports commissions, municipalities and other organizations, according to data provided to Sports Business Journal by the NCAA.

“We are absolutely thrilled to see the NCAA March Madness coming to Orlando! This is a testament to our community’s passion for sports and our commitment to providing an unforgettable experience for athletes and fans from all over the world,” said UCF Vice President and Director of Athletics, Terry Mohajir. “Hosting such a prestigious event not only highlights Orlando as a premier sports destination, but also strengthens our collective efforts to further enhance our college athletics brand. We look forward to showcasing the excitement of March Madness in our vibrant city!”

