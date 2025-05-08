Jury again recommends death for ‘Xbox murders’ defendants

DELAND, Fla. — A jury in Volusia County has delivered new sentencing recommendations for Troy Victorino and Jerone Hunter - and they’re the same death recommendations the pair received in their first trial.

The jury delivered its recommendations for the death penalty after a week and a half of hearings and more than six hours of deliberations.

Like the original death sentences, the decisions were not unanimous. The judge will now make the final decision on the death recommendations. But current state law says only eight jurors must recommend death for a judge to impose it, which happened in this case.

The pair was convicted in 2008 for the slayings of six people in 2004. The infamous case was dubbed the “Xbox murders” because the killings were over an Xbox the defendants claimed was stolen.

Their original death sentences were overturned because the decisions were not unanimous. The new jury will decide if those death sentences will be reinstated.

