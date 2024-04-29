Judge to hold court hearing Monday for man charged with murder of Madeline Soto

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Attorneys for Stephan Sterns are set to appear in court Monday in Osceola County.

A grand jury indicted Sterns last week in the murder of Madeline Soto.

Madeline disappeared in late February, and days later, her body was found in a wooded area of Saint Cloud.

Monday’s court hearing is for an arraignment for the first-degree murder charge that was handed down to Sterns last week.

He’s been sitting in jail for about two months now after his arrest for dozens of child sex abuse charges.

Sterns could spend the rest of his life in prison without parole or the death penalty, depending on the prosecution.

He was the boyfriend of Madeline Soto’s mother at the time the 13-year-old disappeared.

Sterns had initially been arrested at the end of February and was charged with 60 counts of child pornography and sexual battery.

His arraignment for the murder charge is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

