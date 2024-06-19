Investigation continues after deadly double shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County have not announced an arrest in a shooting that killed one man and hurt a woman.

Deputies found the man and a woman shot early Tuesday morning near the intersection of Pershing Avenue and Goldenrod Road.

Investigators said there they found two people, a 19-year-old man and a woman in her 20s, who had both been shot.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The woman is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 was at the scene Tuesday morning and found crime scene techs investigating a black Tesla that appeared to have bullet hole damage.

People who work nearby said they were shocked to hear about the double shooting because the area is typically quiet.

Deputies have not released the details on what led up to the shooting and have not identified the victims.

