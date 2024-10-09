Hurricane Milton: Here’s when your trash will be collected

ORLANDO, Fla. — As residents wait for Hurricane Milton to approach Florida, the storm will affect solid waste collection.

See a county-by-county breakdown for the garbage pickup in your area:

Brevard County

Waste Management will suspend all collection services on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and Thursday, Oct. 10, in Brevard County.

Flagler County

WastePro pick-up is canceled on Wednesday and Thursday for unincorporated Flagler County.

“Right now, we expect regular collection will resume Friday, and that we will reopen offices,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “We’ll post updates as soon as possible.”

Bunnell

The city of Bunnell said depending on weather conditions and the safety of the roads, yard waste pickup may start as soon as Friday, Oct. 11.

Yard waste and storm debris must be kept separate. Residents should not place the piles near obstructions like mailboxes, powerlines or power poles.

Bulk trash pickup for Friday, Oct. 11, is canceled.

Lake County

Leesburg

There is no change to solid waste collection services for Wednesday, October 9.

City officials said curbside collection for solid and yard waste is canceled for Thursday, Oct. 10.

Customers who usually have scheduled pickup on Thursday will be picked up on Monday, Oct. 14.

Normal garbage and yard waste should resume on Oct. 11, but it could be affected by storm damage.

Tavares

Solid waste collections are suspended in Tavares for Thursday and Friday.

Regular household garbage collection and recycling will be picked up on Monday and Tuesday.

If you have yard debris, you can bring it to the Lake County Landfill at 13130 County Landfill Rd, Tavares, FL 32778.

Marion County

Waste Management will suspend all collection services in Marion County on Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 10.

Orange County

Orange County Utilities will suspend all curbside garbage collection services on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and Thursday, Oct. 10.

Garbage collection will resume Friday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 12 but only residential garbage in the green lid carts will be collected.

Regular collection services will resume on Monday, Oct. 14.

Ocoee

On October 8, residential and commercial trash, bulk items, and yard waste pickup will operate as normal in Ocoee.

The city will provide more updates as the storm approaches.

Winter Park

Winter Park officials said no waste pickup will be on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Waste Pro will begin picking up yard waste and properly bagged and bundled debris on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Osceola County

Osceola County, the city of Kissimmee and the city of St. Cloud canceled all curbside trash collection services for Wednesday, Oct. 9, and Thursday, Oct. 10.

Seminole County

Sanford

There will not be any solid waste, recycle and yard waste collection on Wednesday, Oct. 9 or Thursday, Oct. 10.

Government officials said normal operations will resume based on the weather.

Residents should secure their yard waste or take it to the Seminole County Landfill at 1930 E. Osceola Rd., Geneva.

Tipping fees will be waived at the landfill.

Oviedo

Residential garbage, recycling and yard waste collections will resume Friday, Oct. 10.

Pickups meant for Thursday will be collected on Friday, and Friday’s collections will be moved to Saturday.

Sumter County

Waste Management will suspend all collection services in Sumter County on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and Thursday, Oct. 10.

Volusia County

Waste Management will suspend commercial and roll-off services in Volusia County on Thursday, Oct. 10.

