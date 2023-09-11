Hurricane Lee strengthens back to Category 3 storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Lee has strengthened back into a Category 3 storm as it continues its march west across the Atlantic.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Lee was a category 1 hurricane Thursday and quickly intensified to Category 5 status before weakening to a Category 2 Sunday morning.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday it had intensified back into a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds measured at 120 miles-per-hour.

READ: No power and nowhere to stay as rural Florida starts recovering from Hurricane Idalia

Lee is forecast to make its well-publicized turn to the north around the middle of the week, staying well off Florida’s coast.

While the weather impact is expected to be minimal, the wave energy it produces will arrive at Central Florida’s beaches next week, bringing high waves and dangerous rip currents.

Hello...please remember with Hurricane Lee well off our East Florida Coast next week, we'll still see an influence on our beach wave heights and increasing rip current hazards. Please stay safe! pic.twitter.com/sEJsdRqlpm — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) September 9, 2023

READ: Man struck by tree while cleaning hurricane debris is third Florida death from Hurricane Idalia

Locally, the forecast calls for a few isolated storms through bedtime Sunday and again Monday.

Another chance for storms will arrive late afternoon through the evening.

WATCH: ULA successfully launches Atlas V rocket from Florida’s Space Coast

The pattern of scattered evening storms returns Tuesday as reminder that Florida’s summer wet season is still upon us.

Expect an ever higher chance of rain Thursday and Friday before drier air arrives next weekend.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group