Hurricane Lee stays off the coast but brings strong winds, rip currents

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Lee looks to stay 700 miles or more off our Florida East coast.
Hurricane Lee is currently taking aim for Atlantic Canada or possibly Maine’s coastline by the weekend.
In the meantime, a tropical storm watch is in effect for Bermuda as Lee is expected to track just west.
Most of the Eastern U.S. coast will experience high waves and rip currents as a result of Lee.
East Central Florida beaches will see the highest waves on Thursday.
Additionally, beach erosion is possible during high tides from Thursday to Saturday.
We will also see scattered afternoon storms through the weekend, with some cooler air temperatures as well.
