Hurricane Isaac and Tropical Storm Joyce pose no threats; three new areas monitored for development

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Isaac and Tropical Strom Joyce are both in the Atlantic and are expected to stay in the open Atlantic.

The two storms are not bringing any threats to the U.S.

In addition, Channel 9 is tracking three other areas of interest.

A new tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa could see some gradual development this week.

Invest 90-L has a very good 80 percent chance of developing this week and will likely become our next named storm.

The next storm name on the list is Kirk.

Regardless of development, Invest 90-L will most likely stay out over the Atlantic.

Closer to home, we’ll be monitoring the western Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico.

Metrologist Kassandra Crimi said she doesn’t expect much in the short term, but by the middle of next week, we could see another tropical system develop (50% chance).

Cuba, Mexico, and states along the U.S. Gulf Coast will all be monitoring this potential breeding ground very closely.

The storm name after Kirk is Leslie.

