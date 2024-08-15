ORLANDO, Fla. — Read the latest updates about Hurricane Ernesto from Severe Weather Center 9 below:

7:42 p.m. update

Hurricane Ernesto dumps more than 1 foot of rain on Puerto Rico (WFTV)

6 p.m. update

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said that as of 5 p.m., Ernesto is moving away from Puerto Rico after dropping more than a foot of rain on the island.

He said the hurricane will help crank down a weak front for Central Florida on Thursday.

“This will bring less humid weather and overall a dry pattern, starting Friday,” Terry said.

The hurricane, which has maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour, is moving northwest.

Ernesto is forecast to eventually strengthen into a Category 3 storm as it approaches the island of Bermuda.

11:14 a.m. update

Hurricane Ernesto forms as it brings heavy rainfall to Puerto Rico The National Hurricane Center confirmed Wednesday that Ernesto has strengthened into a hurricane.

The announcement came around 11:07 a.m.

Officials said the risk of life-threatening surf and rip currents is expected to increase along the U.S. East Coast beaches this weekend.

11 am EDT Wednesday, Aug. 14 Key Messages for Hurricane #Ernesto.



Risk of life-threatening surf and rip currents is expected to increase along the U.S. East coast beaches this weekend.https://t.co/mxowVoRB8e pic.twitter.com/cGBJA7WcdX — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 14, 2024





Original report

Tropical Storm Ernesto is bringing heavy rainfall to Puerto Rico on Wednesday morning.

Ernesto is forecast to become a hurricane on Wednesday as it makes its way past the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Ernesto is producing heavy rainfall on Wednesday, which will result in flash flooding and mudslides in Puerto Rico.

The storm system will continue to move to the north and pass Bermuda on Friday and Saturday.

Ernesto expected to become a hurricane as it brings heavy rainfall to Puerto Rico

Thanks to a front along the east coast of the U.S., Ernesto is forecast to recurve into the Atlantic and remain east of Florida.

The extended forecast track shows Ernesto will stay out to sea and away from the U.S.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor all tropical activity in the Atlantic and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

