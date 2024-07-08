Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Texas

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Texas early Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The center of Beryl was tracked moving over Matagorda, Texas, just before 5 a.m.

The landfall comes after Beryl regained hurricane strength overnight.

The storm system is forecast to bring dangerous storm surges and strong winds.

Residents in the area are also being warned about the risk of flash floods.

Beryl has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and is moving north at 12 mph.

The storm is expected to continue its path over eastern Texas throughout Monday.

There are no other tropical systems being tracked by the NHC, as the rest of the tropics are thankfully quiet.

