How to help Lake County deputies’ families following deadly ambush

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The community is honoring the Lake County deputies and their families who were affected by a shootout at an Eustis home late Friday.

Lake County Master Deputy Bradley Link was killed in the line of duty.

Deputy Stefano Gargano and Deputy Harold Howell were each shot and hospitalized following the ambush.

Gargano was shot multiple times in the abdomen and groin. Meanwhile, Howell was shot in the arm. As of Tuesday, both were in stable condition following surgeries, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

As the Lake County Sheriff’s office mourns the death of Deputy Link, they are also planning his Celebration of Life ceremony.

It will be held on Saturday, August 10th, at 11 a.m. at Real Life Christian Church, 1501 Steve’s Road in Clermont.

The service will be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person.

Meanwhile, the Florida Deputy Sheriffs Association says law enforcement across the state is now rallying to support all three deputies’ families.

In the days since the ambush, the Florida Deputy Sheriffs Association has started a campaign selling “Lake County Strong T-shirts.”

President of the Florida Deputy Sheriffs Association, Billy Woods, hopes to provide Deputy Link’s widow with enough funds to cover his salary for a year.

Meanwhile, the association is putting Deputy Howell and Gargano’s families in nearby hotels as they continue their long recovery in the hospital.

“When someone gets shot, it’s not like you’re up and walking within five minutes of being shot,” said Woods. “There’s a lot of recovery because your body takes a lot of damage. And these families need to be stress-free during this time,” said Woods.

So far, the Florida Deputy Sheriffs Association says they’ve sold 3,000 T-shirts.

All of the proceeds will support the deputies’ families.

There are several fundraisers set up to support the deputies’ loved ones.

See them below:

For Bradley Link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-bradley-link-support-his-loved-ones

For Stefano Gargano:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-stefano-heal-after-tragic-onduty-injury

For Harold Howell:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-deputy-harold-howells-recovery

A Florida Deputy Sheriff Association T-shirt fundraiser for all three families:

https://gwymerch.com/.../lake-county-strong-fdsa-lend-a-hand

Florida Deputy Sheriff’s Association Lend a hand program:

https://my.flsheriffs.org/Donate/Lend-A-Hand

The Lake County Sheriff’s Charities is also supporting families during their time of need.

See it here: https://www.sheriffscharities.com/

Procession held for Lake County deputy killed in the line of duty The Lake County Sheriff’s Office held a procession Monday morning for 28-year-old Master Deputy Bradley Link, who was killed Friday in the line of duty. (WFTV)

