News

Hot and stormy Labor Day weekend in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Hot and stormy Labor Day weekend in Central Florida Our summer storm pattern will continue throughout the Labor Day holiday weekend. (WFTV)

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Our summer storm pattern will continue throughout the Labor Day holiday weekend.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The chances for scattered rain and storms in Central Florida will be around 40% on Friday and Saturday, and 60% on Sunday and Monday.

Our highs will be in the low 90s on Friday through Monday.

Watch: Tropical disturbance has 40% chance of developing

Our heat index will also reach around 100 degrees before the afternoon storms begin.

People headed to our beaches for the holiday will have a pleasant surprise.

Read: 9 things to know about sloth fever

Our rip current risk will be low to moderate throughout the holiday weekend.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!