Hot and steamy Monday will set pattern for the week

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Morning forecast: Monday, July 1 (Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com/WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Heat and humidity will climb today in Central Florida.

Expect highs in the low to mid 90s throughout the Channel 9 viewing area.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said Orlando will hit 93°, but heat index values will soar and make it feel between 100° and 106° later this afternoon.

Crimi said it will remain very hot and muggy all week long.

Rain chances Monday afternoon are at 30%.

Monday weather outlook WFTV (WFTV staff)

Crimi said today’s rain and storms will be isolated and stay mainly inland.

