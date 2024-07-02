Hot and humid in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be hot and humid Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon highs will hit the low 90s.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said Orlando’s high will be 92 degrees.

The heat index values will again settle into the 100s for multiple hours today.

Heat indices of 100 to 106 degrees will be possible again.

There will be a 30% chance of rain and storms, and it will be isolated and inland again today.

The beaches should remain dry and hot today, with a moderate risk of rip currents.

