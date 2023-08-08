Heat indexes to stay in triple digits into overnight, heat advisory in effect for Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Heat indexes are still exceeding 100 well after sunset tonight, Channel 9 meteorologist George Waldenberger said.

He said the temperatures will stay very warm and humid overnight.

The heat index will stay in triple digits through the evening in some areas, according to Waldenberger.

Temperatures will be hot again Tuesday, with a heat advisory already posted for the region.

Meanwhile, Marion and Flagler counties will be in an excessive heat warning.

