Have you seen him? 7-year-old missing in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando boy is missing and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help.

Emerson Felix, age 7, was last seen around 6:45 p.m. Monday the area of Flintshire Street, investigators said.

That’s near Rio Grande Avenue and 40th Street.

Felix is described as:

Black hair

Brown eyes

4′5″ tall

85 lbs.

MISSING CHILD: We need your help locating 7-year-old Emerson Felix, he has not been seen by his family since 6:45 p.m. Monday, October 14. He was last seen in the area of Flintshire Street, which is near Rio Grand Avenue and 40th Street. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt,… pic.twitter.com/QpOAXixrB9 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) October 15, 2024

He was last seen wearing:

White T-shirt

Light blue basketball shorts (black stripe down the side)

Blue Puma slides

Investigators are obviously concerned for the boy’s well-being due to his young age.

Officials are urging anyone who sees Felix or might know where he is to call 911.

Please share!

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 7-year-old Emerson Felix, last seen in Orlando, Florida. If you have information, please contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357 or 911. pic.twitter.com/uB8dcfjs57 — FDLE (@fdlepio) October 15, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group