Local

Have you seen him? 7-year-old missing in Orange County

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com and Sam Martello, WFTV.com

Have you seen him? 7-year-old missing in Orange County Emerson Felix, age 7, was last seen around 6:45 p.m. Monday the area of Rio Grande Avenue and 40th Street in Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. (Sam Martello, WFTV.com/WFTV)

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com and Sam Martello, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando boy is missing and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Emerson Felix, age 7, was last seen around 6:45 p.m. Monday the area of Flintshire Street, investigators said.

That’s near Rio Grande Avenue and 40th Street.

Felix is described as:

  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes
  • 4′5″ tall
  • 85 lbs.

He was last seen wearing:

  • White T-shirt
  • Light blue basketball shorts (black stripe down the side)
  • Blue Puma slides

Investigators are obviously concerned for the boy’s well-being due to his young age.

Officials are urging anyone who sees Felix or might know where he is to call 911.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!