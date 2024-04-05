Happening today: Suspended Orlando commissioner Regina Hill expected in court for civil hearing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Suspended Orlando commissioner Regina Hill is scheduled to make an appearance in civil court Friday morning.

Hill is accused of exploiting a 96-year-old woman who lives in her district.

A judge is expected to determine if an emergency injunction that was filed in the case should be extended.

The last time this civil hearing was scheduled — on March 27 — Hill had not yet been arrested or suspended from her commission seat.

The hearing was postponed until April 5.

A lot has happened in that span of time.

On March 28, Hill was arrested on felony charges. On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended her from her District 5 commission seat.

Regarding her criminal case, Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents said Hill used falsified documents to gain power of attorney over the elderly woman, purchase a house, obtain loans to renovate the house, and spent more than $100,000 of the woman’s money on luxuries, including a facelift, perfume and dental surgery.

FDLE also said while she spent money to renovate a house that she was staying in rent-free — outside of her district — the woman’s own house remained in a dilapidated state.

Hill has denied those accusations.

Her criminal charges could mean up to life in prison.

Friday’s hearing is regarding the civil lawsuit, and a judge will likely determine if Hill will still be required to stay away from the elderly woman.

Channel 9 will be in court for Hill’s civil hearing this morning, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in Orlando.

