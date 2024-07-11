Happening today: Court hearing for suspended Orlando commissioner

ORLANDO, Fla. — Attorneys for suspended Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill will be back in court Thursday.
Hill, who represented District 5, is accused falsifying documents and taking $100,000 from a 96-year-old woman in that district.
She has pleaded not guilty.
Hill’s trial was supposed to start later this month, but on Tuesday, a judge rescheduled it for late September.
Channel 9 will be in court Thursday for Hill’s hearing, which is set to begin at 9:30 a.m.
