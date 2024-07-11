News

Happening today: Court hearing for suspended Orlando commissioner

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Regina Hill (WFTV staff)

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Attorneys for suspended Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill will be back in court Thursday.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Hill, who represented District 5, is accused falsifying documents and taking $100,000 from a 96-year-old woman in that district.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Image 1 of 35

Regina Hill through the years

Hill’s trial was supposed to start later this month, but on Tuesday, a judge rescheduled it for late September.

READ: Suspended Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill’s trial delayed

Channel 9 will be in court Thursday for Hill’s hearing, which is set to begin at 9:30 a.m.

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!