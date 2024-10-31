Halloween forecast: Warm day leads to comfortable evening in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Happy Halloween!
The weather will be far from spooky on Thursday in Central Florida.
Our area will be warm and breezy overall, with only a slight chance of a shower.
Central Florida will have highs in the mid-80s Thursday afternoon before things cool down in the evening.
Temperatures will be around 80 degrees when the sun sets at 6:40 p.m.
By 8 p.m., it will be a comfortable 74 degrees on average.
We will have more warm and sunny days through the weekend and to start off next week.
