Halloween forecast: Warm day leads to comfortable evening in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Happy Halloween!

The weather will be far from spooky on Thursday in Central Florida.

Our area will be warm and breezy overall, with only a slight chance of a shower.

Central Florida will have highs in the mid-80s Thursday afternoon before things cool down in the evening.

Temperatures will be around 80 degrees when the sun sets at 6:40 p.m.

By 8 p.m., it will be a comfortable 74 degrees on average.

We will have more warm and sunny days through the weekend and to start off next week.

