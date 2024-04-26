Great weather this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is forecast to have some nice weather this weekend.

Our area will be dry and warm with cloud cover over the next few days.

The high temperature in Orlando will be in the mid-80s on Friday and the low-80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will be a bit cooler at the coast.

Our area will remain dry overall with a very low rain chance due to high pressure over Florida.

Rip current risks will be high Friday and through the weekend.

Our forecast will remain the same for most of next week.

Our next best chance of seeing rain will be next weekend.

