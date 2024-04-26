News

Great weather this weekend in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Great weather this weekend in Central Florida Central Florida is forecast to have some nice weather this weekend. (WFTV)

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is forecast to have some nice weather this weekend.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Our area will be dry and warm with cloud cover over the next few days.

The high temperature in Orlando will be in the mid-80s on Friday and the low-80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Read: Watch the Florida Puerto Rican Parade on Channel 9

Highs will be a bit cooler at the coast.

Our area will remain dry overall with a very low rain chance due to high pressure over Florida.

Read: Sunrail would add millions of new riders with airport, theme park line, report says

Rip current risks will be high Friday and through the weekend.

Image 1 of 26

From Alberto to William, what will the 2024 hurricane names be?

Our forecast will remain the same for most of next week.

Read: FDOT begins work improving Nova Canal drainage system in Volusia County

Our next best chance of seeing rain will be next weekend.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!