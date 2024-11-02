Grand Jury finds ‘culture of silence’ within Kissimmee PD, recommends changes

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — One year after 9 Investigates exposed an excessive use of force case against a Kissimmee police officer, the State Attorney’s Office revealed a cover-up within the ranks of the KPD.

On Thursday, the Grand Jury’s presentation was released, which outlined the shortcomings of the KPD.

The presentment by the Grand Jury showed not only a “culture of silence,” but a culture of acceptance of non-reporting as well as a culture of covering up.

The Kissimmee City Manager and interim police chief called the findings troubling.

The investigation stems from a case Channel 9 reported on in 2023, where an officer kneed a man in the face and was given only a day off work for the altercation.

The body camera video at the center of the Grand Jury investigations shows Officer Andrew Baseggio kneeing a man in the face twice and tasing him seven times, while the man’s arms were held by two other officers.

Baseggio received only an 8-hour suspension after an internal investigation, until the state saw our report back in 2023. Now he has been indicted and charged with battery.

During a press conference on Thursday, the State Attorney’s Office said this one incident exposed deeper concerns of systematic issue withing the department.

The two other officers never reported the use of force to their supervisors and according to finding, Chief Holland never reported Baseggio’s actions as required to a state commission and refused a criminal investigation.

A total of 11 officers are accused of lying under oath, leading to two officers being relieved of duty and two others, including the chief, have resigned.

Kissimmee police said they are committed to addressing the concerns, and a new interim chief is now in command of the force.

The Grand Jury is now calling for all KPD officers to be retrained on some of the most basic parts of law enforcement.

The Grand Jury is also recommending a review and restructuring of KPD’s internal affairs division as well as an evaluation of its top officers and command staff.

On Thursday, Channel 9 asked Major Robert Unzueta, who was brought in from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to help with the transition, how long he thought it is going to take to change to the culture inside KPD.

“That’s a that’s a great question. But that’s we’re starting today. We’re starting actually yesterday when I came in and we are making changes immediately. And my goal and it’s not a goal, it’s what I’m going to do is I’m going to meet with every single member of our agency and just tell them what I expect and what they expect from me,” Unzueta said.

The State Attorney’s Office said that through an audit they were able to find other instances where the Kissimmee Police Department should have reported officers to criminal justice standards and training commission.

Authorities are now reviewing those cases.

