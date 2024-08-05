WATCH: Gov. DeSantis gives update on Florida’s response to Hurricane Debby

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Monday morning on Florida’s response to Hurricane Debby.

DeSantis spoke from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

Watch the full news conference here:

Joining DeSantis at the news conference was Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

WATCH: Hurricane Debby makes landfall in Florida

Watch continuing coverage of Hurricane Debby’s impact in Florida on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group