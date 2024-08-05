News

WATCH: Gov. DeSantis gives update on Florida’s response to Hurricane Debby

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to give an update Monday morning on Florida's response to Hurricane Debby.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Monday morning on Florida’s response to Hurricane Debby.

DeSantis spoke from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

Joining DeSantis at the news conference was Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

