‘Go vote!’: 1.2M cast ballots in Primary Election

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the primary inches closer, voters are heading to the polls to drop off their ballots and vote early.

As many as 1,2 million Floridians have already voted early as of Sunday, but the number is expected to climb by Tuesday.

“Go vote!”, said a voter as she exited the Supervisor of Elections Office on Sunday.

This year, compared to the twists and turns playing out at the national level, Florida elections will be fairly mild.

The only statewide race is for a seat on Capitol Hill. Republican Rick Scott is running to keep his job in the Senate, while Democrats are selecting who’s going to run against him.

“We live in a great democracy. We need to make sure our voice is heard and this is the way to do it,” said another voter on Sunday.

Orange County, leading the voter turnout in Central Florida, with more than 30,000 early votes and over 50,000 ballots already cast.

On Tuesday, there will be over 200 polling locations in Orange County alone.

According to the supervisor of elections, between 25% and 40% of voters traditionally cast their ballot on Election Day.

The primary sets the tone for the General Elections in November.

This year, aside from its traditional position as a battleground state in the presidential race, Florida also has two key issues on the ballot - abortion access and legalization of recreational cannabis.

Voters have until 7 pm Sunday to vote early. Primary Election Day is Tuesday, August 20th.

