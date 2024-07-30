Girl, 17, dies when car crashes into her car on SR 408

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A teen girl has died after her car crashed into an unoccupied vehicle on State Road 408, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened early Monday morning near State Road 417.

Troopers said a Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on SR-408 in the outside lane.

According to the crash report, a Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling eastbound on SR-408 in front of the Honda, and an unoccupied Toyota Corolla was parked on the right shoulder.

Meanwhile, the Toyota passengers were standing outside the car near the back.

Investigators said the driver of the Honda did not see the Dodge and hit the back of the vehicle, where it spun, hitting the Toyota passengers.

The 35-year-old man who drove the Honda was not taken to the hospital and stayed at the scene.

The Dodge driver, a 17-year-old girl, died at the scene.

A 27-year-old and a 26-year-old man who was outside of the Toyota were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The third passenger in the Toyota, a 27-year-old man, was not injured and stayed at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

