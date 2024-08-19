News

Front from the North brings rain early to mid next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — A front approaches from the north over the next few days, as this happens, humidity builds, and rain becomes more widespread by Wednesday.

With the front, it temperatures will be a little less hot in a few days, but again, humidity will build back, says meteorologist George Waldenberger

Ernesto, now back to hurricane strength, continues to move farther away with rip currents at beaches.

Aside from that, no new tropical systems are expected to form this week.

Next week, however, more tropical waves will have to be monitored into the first week of September.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

