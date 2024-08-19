Front from the North brings rain early to mid next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — A front approaches from the north over the next few days, as this happens, humidity builds, and rain becomes more widespread by Wednesday.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
With the front, it temperatures will be a little less hot in a few days, but again, humidity will build back, says meteorologist George Waldenberger
Ernesto, now back to hurricane strength, continues to move farther away with rip currents at beaches.
Aside from that, no new tropical systems are expected to form this week.
Read: ‘Go vote!’: 1.2M cast ballots in Primary Election
Next week, however, more tropical waves will have to be monitored into the first week of September.
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group