Front from the North brings rain early to mid next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — A front approaches from the north over the next few days, as this happens, humidity builds, and rain becomes more widespread by Wednesday.

With the front, it temperatures will be a little less hot in a few days, but again, humidity will build back, says meteorologist George Waldenberger

Evening forecast: Sunday, Aug. 18 (WFTV)

Ernesto, now back to hurricane strength, continues to move farther away with rip currents at beaches.

Evening forecast: Sunday, Aug. 18 (WFTV)

Aside from that, no new tropical systems are expected to form this week.

Read: ‘Go vote!’: 1.2M cast ballots in Primary Election

Next week, however, more tropical waves will have to be monitored into the first week of September.

Evening forecast: Sunday, Aug. 18 (WFTV)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group