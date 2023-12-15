Friday: Windy with showers and a high surf advisory; severe weather possible Saturday and Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be windy and cloudy Friday, with a few isolated showers.

Highs will be in the lower 70s.

The best chance for rain will be at our beaches.

Winds will be 10 to 20 mph, with gusts between 25 to 45 mph.

The strongest winds will be along the coast.

A wind advisory is in place for communities east of Interstate 95.

Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to monitor coastal hazards.

A High Surf Advisory is effect until 10 a.m. Sunday. Large, breaking waves will measure 5 to 12 feet in the surf zone, meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said.

A Coastal Flood Warning is also in effect until 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Saturday and Sunday are Weather Alert Days.

Crimi said the meat of the storm looks like it will move through the area from early Saturday afternoon to early Sunday morning.

Heavy rain will be the biggest hazard, according to Crimi.

She said the threat for severe weather is low but does exist.

Channel 9 will be monitoring radar for isolated severe thunderstorms and tornadoes late Saturday into the overnight hours.

