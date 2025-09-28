News

Ford recalls over 115K trucks for steering defect, causing loss of control

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA has announced the recall of 41,555 Ford trucks. (Wirestock/Getty Images)
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ford is recalling over 115,000 trucks due to a defect that could cause drivers to lose control.

The recall affects the F-250, F-350, and F-450 models from the 2020 and 2021 model years.

Regulators have identified a problem with the upper shaft of the steering column, which could detach and lead to loss of vehicle control.

Owners of the affected trucks can have the defective part replaced for free at a Ford dealership.

You can check to see if your particular vehicle is affected by a recall HERE.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!