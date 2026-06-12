Ford to recall more than 255,400 US vehicles over engine issue

Ford is recalling over 255,000 Ford Focus vehicles from model years 2012 through 2018 due to a malfunctioning canister purge valve that can cause the engine to stall while in motion.

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This recall is a result of previous incomplete repairs for the same issue.

Owners may notice warning signs such as dashboard lights or fuel gauge irregularities before a stall occurs.

Ford will provide the necessary update at no cost to affected Focus owners through Ford or Lincoln dealers, with notifications set to be sent out between July 6 and July 10, 2026.

The fix involves updating the powertrain control module software.

Owners can contact Ford’s customer service line or check the NHTSA website for more information.

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