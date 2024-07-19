‘Focus on his family’: University of Florida president resigns

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida President Ben Sasse announced he is stepping down from his position.

Sasse served nearly two years as president.

He will now transition to a teaching and advisory role to be more present for his family.

“My wife Melissa’s recent epilepsy diagnosis and a new batch of memory issues have been hard, but we’re facing it together,” said President Sasse.

Read: Pat Williams: Greg Warmoth sits down with Magic CEO Alex Martins

“Our two wonderful daughters are in college, but our youngest is just turning 13. Gator Nation needs a president who can keep charging hard, Melissa deserves a husband who can pull his weight, and my kids need a dad who can be home many more nights. I need to step back and rebuild more stable household systems for a time. I’m going to remain involved in serving our UF students — past, present, and future — but I need to walk arm-in-arm with my dearest friend more hours of every week.”

UF officials thanked Sasse for his leadership and his impact on the community.

“We wish Ben all the best as he steps back to focus on his family,” said Mori Hosseini, chair of the Board of Trustees.

The Board of Trustees will soon announce an interim president and begin the search for a new president.

Sasse’s resignation is effective July 31, 2024.

Dear Gator Nation and cherished friends,



This isn’t an easy note to write but wanted to give you an update on our family. As many of you know, my wife Melissa suffered an aneurysm and series of strokes in 2007. Back then, the docs prepared us for the worst, but – in God’s… — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 19, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group