Florida train derailment in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — According to the Ocala Fire Rescue, a Florida Northern freight train derailed on Friday afternoon.

The train derailment happened behind the Cypresside Townhouses at 2223 SE 14th Avenue.

Firefighters said no injuries were reported.

The derailment happened at 11:16 a.m., involving two engines and eight cars, three of which overturned and spilled their cargo of rocks.

The Ocala Police Department and Marion County Fire Rescue also assisted at the scene. There were no releases of hazardous materials, and the state warning point was notified of the incident.

