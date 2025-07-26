Local

Florida train derailment in Ocala

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
Florida Train Derailment in Ocala
By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

OCALA, Fla. — According to the Ocala Fire Rescue, a Florida Northern freight train derailed on Friday afternoon.

The train derailment happened behind the Cypresside Townhouses at 2223 SE 14th Avenue.

Firefighters said no injuries were reported.

The derailment happened at 11:16 a.m., involving two engines and eight cars, three of which overturned and spilled their cargo of rocks.

The Ocala Police Department and Marion County Fire Rescue also assisted at the scene. There were no releases of hazardous materials, and the state warning point was notified of the incident.

According to the Ocala Fire Rescue, a Florida Northern freight train derailed on Friday afternoon.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!