Florida Highway Patrol wins ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers have won the “Best Looking Cruiser” contest again.

The American Association of State Troopers held its 2024 contest earlier this month.

Over 276,000 people voted in the contest.

Kentucky, Nevada, and West Virginia were right behind Florida regarding votes.

Read: Girl, 17, dies when car crashes into her car on SR 408

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles also saw over one million views on their Facebook page during the period.

State and local law enforcement engaged in lighthearted banter on social media for the friendly competition.

Read: These new schools are opening this school year

AAST 2025 calendars will go on sale in October and can be purchased here.

Pre-orders begin Aug. 1.

Calendar proceeds will benefit the AAST’s foundation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group