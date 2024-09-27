Florida deputies rescue man trapped inside home by Hurricane Helene floodwaters

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lee County performed a daring rescue mission as Hurricane Helene barreled toward Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno shared a video on social media showing the moments hit when deputies sprang into action.

Deputies said a man called 911 as floodwaters took over his home.

Videos show deputies making their way through murky water to rescue the man.

Officials said the man is doing well.

